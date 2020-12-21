Ed Sheeran releases his first new music in almost 18 months – listen to Afterglow now

Ed Sheeran has released his first new music in almost 18 months in the form of standalone single Afterglow.

It follows 2019's No.6 Collaborations – Sheeran's star-studded fourth album, which features guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Eminem and Camila Cabello, to name a few.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (December 20), the acoustic guitar-toting singer-songwriter teased, “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present.” You can listen the new track below.

The single comes accompanied with a performance video, in which Sheeran plays one of his Lowden signature acoustic guitars.

Until the revelation this morning, the nature of the “Christmas present” remained shrouded in mystery, though UK-based station Power Radio spilled the beans in the lead-up, tweeting, “Ed Sheeran is back with new single titled The Afterglow and it will hit radio stations at 6am ET on December 21st!”

So while a new album might be a little further away, fans can enjoy the new quintessentially Sheeran-esque track in the meantime.

Last year, Sheeran announced he'd be taking a break from music after going “a bit non-stop since 2017.” He promised he'd return with new music “when the time is right,” after he had “lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

Back in August, a rare copy of Sheeran's first demo disc, Spinning Man, sold at auction for £50,000. It comprised 14 songs performed by the yet-undiscovered 13-year-old star, and was one of only 20 copies ever printed.