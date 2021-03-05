Electro-Harmonix unveils fully featured 15Watt Howlitzer pedal amp

Electro-Harmonix has unleashed the 15Watt Howlitzer, a 15-watt guitar amp/preamp in a compact pedal amp format.

The latest in the company's line of stompbox-sized amplifiers, the 15Watt Howlitzer's controls consist of Volume and Gain knobs as well as a three-band EQ (Bass, Mid, Treble). A Bright/Norm switch is also included, which allows players to choose between a subtle top boost with more presence or a darker top end boost.

Boasting a Class D design, the unit also features an FX loop with Send/Return jacks, which enables players to place effects between its preamp section and Volume knob.

Says EHX Founder Mike Matthews: “The sandwich-sized 15Watt Howitzer is perfect as part of a compact guitar rig or backup. But the thing I dig the most, is the tone that emanates from the Howitzer. It’s super versatile and – depending on what kind of setup you’re running – fits into any style that’s your bag!”

The 15Watt Howlitzer is available now for $127. For more information, and to hear sound clips of the amp in action, head to Electro-Harmonix.