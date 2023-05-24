Epiphone reboots its Broadway, Sheraton and Casino collections with some of its most luxurious finishes yet

Epiphone has revamped its catalog of archtop electric guitars with the release of cosmetically updated Casino, Broadway and Sheraton models.

Introduced as part of the brand’s Original Collection, these three models – available in two ornate finishes each – are some of the classiest-looking offerings we’ve seen from Epiphone all year, and make a strong claim of being 2023’s nicest new archtops.

Updated with vintage-esque finishes, the Original Collection models are said to pay homage to Epiphone’s history, while simultaneously “looking to the future” to cater to modern players and norms.

Read on for a breakdown of each model.

Epiphone Casino

Leading the way is a new-for-2023 reboot of Epiphone’s best-selling archtop from 1961, the Casino – a bona fide rock ‘n’ roll staple having been used by the likes of John Lennon, Keith Richards and countless others.

The Original Collection Casino arrives in Vintage Sunburst or Natural, and has a layered maple body with single-ply body and neck binding at its core. A SlimTaper ‘60s C profile has been carved into the mahogany neck, which in turn has been affixed with a 22-fret Indian laurel fingerboard.

Elsewhere, the classic-shaped Epiphone headstock offers Vintage Deluxe tuners, which help suspend the strings alongside a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Diamond Trapeze tailpiece.

Tones come by way of two Dogear Epiphone PRO P-90s, and can be sculpted via the old-as-time-itself control layout comprising two volume knobs and two tone knobs. A three-way toggle switch also makes the cut.

The Casino is the cheapest of the new releases, ringing in at $699.

Epiphone Sheraton

The second double-cut on tap – the Sheraton – retains the Vintage Sunburst and Natural colorways found on the Casino, though throws into the mix a narrower headstock design, Epiphone ProBucker mini-humbuckers and a Frequensator Split Trapeze tailpiece.

Much of its core, though, is the same as the Casino, with a layered maple body, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fretboard forming the basis of the Sheraton. The body binding is more prominent here – seven-ply instead of single-ply – and the finish itself is slightly darker, giving a more true-vintage feel.

The Sheraton sits just above the Casino in terms of price, and is available now for $899.

Epiphone Broadway

Moving to the top of the price scale, the Broadway has been given arguably the best cosmetic pick-me-up, arriving in the classy-as-hell Wine Red and now-familiar Vintage Sunburst colorways.

Aside from that, it’s business as usual for the desirable single-cut jazz machine – a layered maple body and spruce top is partnered with a maple neck, which retains the SlimTaper ‘60s C profile and Indian laurel fretboard.

With its healthy dimensions and ergonomics, it’s a dead-ringer for Gibson’s premium L-5 model, with further appointments such as the adjustable floating pau ferro bridge and Frequensator Split Trapeze tailpiece helping to double down on this luxurious vibe.

Alnico Classic PRO pickups, a standard control layout and gold hardware caps off an impressive spec sheet for the Broadway, which is the most expensive of the bunch at $999.

Head over to Epiphone for more information.