Epiphone revives the Newport Bass and introduces a new acoustic four-string, the El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass, for 2023

Epiphone has added two new bass guitar models to its product lineup for 2023, the revived Newport Bass and the acoustic El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass.

The first, the Newport Bass, pays homage to a classic Epiphone design which debuted in 1961, offering a series of refinements which the company says “meet the needs of today’s bass players”.

Appointments include a 30.5” scale length, medium C neck profile, 20-fret Indian Laurel fingerboard, and a symmetrical mahogany double-cutaway body for unimpeded access to the upper frets.

“Rich, deep tones” come courtesy of the Epiphone Bass Sidewinder pickup in the neck position, while a TB PRO pickup in the bridge position offers “brighter timbres”. These are controlled via master volume and tone pots and a blend knob for added tonal versatility.

The Newport Bass is available in four colorways – Classic Cherry, California Coral, Sunset Yellow and Pacific Blue – and is priced at $379.

Image 1 of 4 Epiphone Newport Bass in Classic Cherry (Image credit: Epiphone) Epiphone Newport Bass in California Coral (Image credit: Epiphone) Epiphone Newport Bass in Sunset Yellow (Image credit: Epiphone) Epiphone Newport Bass in Pacific Blue (Image credit: Epiphone)

Next up, the El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass is a welcome addition to Epiphone’s acoustic bass lineup, taking stylistic cues from the classic Gibson SJ-200 acoustic guitar.

These include a 20-fret Indian laurel fingerboard with pearloid crown inlays and the iconic Moustache bridge, which join other specs including a solid Sitka spruce top, layered mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck, 30.5” scale length and medium C profile.

The El Capitan J-200 can be plugged in, too, as it’s equipped with a Fishman Sonitone under-saddle pickup and Sonicore preamp.

In terms of pricing and availability, the El Capitan J-200 comes in Aged Vintage Sunburst and Aged Vintage Natural, and boasts a $699 price tag.

Image 1 of 2 Epiphone El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass in Aged Vintage Natural (Image credit: Epiphone) Epiphone El Capitan J-200 Studio Bass in Aged Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Epiphone)

For more information on both new bass models, head to Epiphone (opens in new tab).