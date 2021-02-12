Epiphone relaunches the Embassy bass in a range of finishes for 2021

Epiphone has kicked off 2021 in stellar fashion, with the super-affordable new Starling range of acoustics and the Bigsby-equipped Emperor Swingster hollowbody leading its fresh product announcements. And now, the guitar giant has relaunched one of its fan-favorite bass guitars, the Embassy.

Featuring the same asymmetrical double-cutaway shape as the original 1963 version, the new model boasts a solid mahogany body, 34“ mahogany neck, 2x2 headstock design and an Indian laurel fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets and pearloid dot inlays.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Electronics-wise, the new Embassy sports a pair of Epiphone ProBucker 760 humbucking pickups, with volume, tone and pickup blend controls.

Other features include an imitation bone nut, a Tune-O-Matic bass bridge, dual-action truss rod, die-cast tuning machines and nickel hardware.

The Embassy bass is available now in a range of finishes – Graphite Black, Sparkling Burgundy, Smoked Almond Metallic and Wanderlust Green Metallic – for $399.

For more information, head over to Epiphone.