Ernie Ball announces all-new jacquard-finished Kashmir Strap collection

Ever the experts in accessory innovation, the team at Ernie Ball recently came out with the Pickholder Strap, which promises to make plectrum loss a thing of the past.

And in full new-strap-design mode, the company has now announced the Kashmir Strap Collection, offering "the world's number one polypro guitar strap" in two stylish new designs.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The straps feature embroidered leather ends with a polypropylene webbing, and boast a jacquard aesthetic available in two looks: Sunset and Moonrise.

They are fully adjustable, and feature an extra long design which offers up to 72 inches at full length. Width-wise, they measure 2 inches.

Straps in the Kashmir collection are available now for $24.99 each. For more information, head to Ernie Ball.