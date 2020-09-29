Ernie Ball announces all-new jacquard-finished Kashmir Strap collection

Ever the experts in accessory innovation, the team at Ernie Ball recently came out with the Pickholder Strap, which promises to make plectrum loss a thing of the past.
And in full new-strap-design mode, the company has now announced the Kashmir Strap Collection, offering "the world's number one polypro guitar strap" in two stylish new designs.
The straps feature embroidered leather ends with a polypropylene webbing, and boast a jacquard aesthetic available in two looks: Sunset and Moonrise.
They are fully adjustable, and feature an extra long design which offers up to 72 inches at full length. Width-wise, they measure 2 inches.
Straps in the Kashmir collection are available now for $24.99 each. For more information, head to Ernie Ball.