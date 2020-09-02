Ernie Ball debuts versatile Short Scale StingRay Bass

Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced the Short Scale StingRay bass guitar, which promises a “big thumpy round sound in a convenient smaller package.”

The new 30-inch scale model features an ash body in a high-gloss polyester finish, as well as a roasted maple neck and a fingerboard with 22 high-profile, wide stainless steel frets.

There’s also a specially designed EBMM passive humbucker equipped with higher output neodymium magnets, with a three-way switch offering parallel, true single-coil and series modes and a push/push boost volume pot.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Other features include a modern classic bridge, chrome hardware and new lightweight Music Man tuners with a finer gear ratio.

The Short Scale StingRay is available in Vintage Sunburst with a maple fingerboard, and Starry Night with a rosewood board for $2,099.

For more information, head to Music Man.