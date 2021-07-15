Trending

Ernie Ball Music Man spruces up its Axis line guitars with new finishes

The luxurious, high-performance models are now available in beautiful Roasted Amber and Yucatan Blue finishes in flame or quilt maple tops

Ernie Ball Music Man's 2021 Axis models
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man is always looking for new ways to spice up its existing electric guitars, and in that spirit, the company has unveiled some beautiful new finishes for its Axis models.

The Axis – which served, under a different name, as Eddie Van Halen's signature guitar during his time with Ernie Ball in the early- to mid-90s – can now be purchased in Roasted Amber and Yucatan Blue finishes in flame or quilt maple tops.

Elsewhere the two models in the Axis line – the standard Axis and the Axis Super Sport – remain the same, with basswood bodies, roasted and figured maple necks, and custom DiMarzio humbuckers.

The 'buckers on the Axis are controlled by a single volume knob, as per its EVH-inspired roots, with a three-way toggle switch, whereas the Axis Super Sport features a tone knob in addition to the master volume, plus a five-way switch.

Additionally, a Music Man double locking tremolo comes standard on the Axis, whereas on the Super Sport a Music Man vintage tremolo is available only as an option.

Image 1 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Yucatan Blue Quilt

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Yucatan Blue Quilt (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Image 2 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Yucatan Blue Flame

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Yucatan Blue Flame (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Image 3 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Roasted Amber Quilt

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Roasted Amber Quilt (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Image 4 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Roasted Amber Flame

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Roasted Amber Flame (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The quilt maple-topped Axis models are available now for $3,199, while their flame maple-topped counterparts ring up at $2,999. The quilt maple-topped Super Sport, meanwhile, sells for $3,149, with the flame maple top versions selling for $2,949. 

For more info on the new Axis models, stop by Ernie Ball Music Man.

Image 1 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Roasted Amber Quilt

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Roasted Amber Quilt (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Image 2 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Roasted Amber Flame

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Roasted Amber Flame (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Image 3 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Yucatan Blue Quilt

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Yucatan Blue Quilt (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Image 4 of 4

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Yucatan Blue Flame

Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Super Sport Yucatan Blue Flame (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.  