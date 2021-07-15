Ernie Ball Music Man spruces up its Axis line guitars with new finishes

Ernie Ball Music Man is always looking for new ways to spice up its existing electric guitars, and in that spirit, the company has unveiled some beautiful new finishes for its Axis models.

The Axis – which served, under a different name, as Eddie Van Halen's signature guitar during his time with Ernie Ball in the early- to mid-90s – can now be purchased in Roasted Amber and Yucatan Blue finishes in flame or quilt maple tops.

Elsewhere the two models in the Axis line – the standard Axis and the Axis Super Sport – remain the same, with basswood bodies, roasted and figured maple necks, and custom DiMarzio humbuckers.

The 'buckers on the Axis are controlled by a single volume knob, as per its EVH-inspired roots, with a three-way toggle switch, whereas the Axis Super Sport features a tone knob in addition to the master volume, plus a five-way switch.

Additionally, a Music Man double locking tremolo comes standard on the Axis, whereas on the Super Sport a Music Man vintage tremolo is available only as an option.

Image 1 of 4 Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Yucatan Blue Quilt (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 4 Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Yucatan Blue Flame (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 3 of 4 Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Roasted Amber Quilt (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 4 of 4 Ernie Ball Music Man's Axis Roasted Amber Flame (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The quilt maple-topped Axis models are available now for $3,199, while their flame maple-topped counterparts ring up at $2,999. The quilt maple-topped Super Sport, meanwhile, sells for $3,149, with the flame maple top versions selling for $2,949.

For more info on the new Axis models, stop by Ernie Ball Music Man.