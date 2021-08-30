Ernie Ball Music Man updates the Mariposa model with stunning new finishes

Back in January, Ernie Ball Music Man released an affordable, Sterling by Music Man version of its Omar Rodríguez-López signature electric guitar, the Mariposa.

This doesn't mean, however, that the company has lost sight of the more upscale, US-made version – not by a long shot. EBMM has now debuted an updated version of the luxurious signature guitar, complete with two beautiful new finishes.

When bought with one of the new Galaxy Pearl and Sahara Sunset finishes, the Mariposa will come with an ornate pickguard color-coordinated to match the finish, with gold hardware and gold hat knobs to boot.

Intriguingly, the tonewood for the 2021 version of the guitar has also been changed – from the original's lightweight African mahogany to lightweight Okoume.

Image 1 of 2 Ernie Ball Music Man Mariposa Sahara Sunset (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 2 Ernie Ball Music Man Mariposa Galaxy Pearl (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Otherwise, the enhanced Mariposa features the same roasted maple neck with an ebony fingerboard boasting pearlescent style block inlays, and the same pair of custom-designed, distortion-friendly Ernie Ball Music Man Modern humbuckers – each with its own individual volume knob.

Elsewhere, the Music Man Modern tremolo and Schaller M6-IND locking tuners remain as well.

The Ernie Ball Music Man Mariposa Deluxe is available now – in the two new finishes or an Imperial White colorway – for $3,099, while the standard Mariposa, which comes with a Dorado Green finish and chrome, rather than gold, hardware, rings up at $2,999.

For more on the guitar, stop by Ernie Ball Music Man.