“Expanding our signature aesthetics, ergonomics, and playability to a whole new audience of creators”: Abasi Concepts has debuted its first-ever Larada bass guitar – ushering in a new headless design in the process

By
published

Tosin Abasi’s brand has created its first production bass, with the Larada five-string combining a headless design with Fishman Fluence Multi-Voice pickups

Abasi Larada Bass
(Image credit: Abasi Concepts)

Abasi Concepts, the guitar firm of Animals As Leaders virtuoso Tosin Abasi, has announced its first production run of bass guitars with the Larada Bass. 

The brand announced the model via its social media channels, revealing the first few details of a design that stays close to the ergonomic shape of Abasi guitars while retooling it for five-string bass.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.