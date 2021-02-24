Ernie Ball Music Man updates Steve Morse Signature series with two new models for 2021

Ernie Ball Music Man has updated its line of Steve Morse signature electric guitars with the release of two new models for 2021.

Arriving in the form of Steve Morse and Steve Morse Y2D offerings, the new-and-improved models sport eye-catching finishes and versatile tonal controls, which seek to provide an impressive range of sonic offerings, befitting of the rock legend's high-gain guitar sound.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Morse Y2D

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

First up is the celebratory Y2D model, which pays tribute to the Deep Purple guitarist's 20th anniversary as a Music Man artist. Featuring an elegant Blue Burst finish, the ornate guitar seeks to combine the unique elements of Steve's signatures that he's used throughout the years with a feel and playability of a high-caliber instrument.

Build-wise, the Y2D is composed of a poplar body with a figured maple top, and features a figured maple neck and 22-fret rosewood fretboard. Other appointments include a tune-o-matic bridge, Music Man chrome-plated tail block, clear pickguard and Schaller locking tuners.

In a bid to achieve Steve Morse's signature sound, the guitar comes equipped with a HSH configuration, consisting of DiMarzio DP-205 and DP-200 Morse Signature humbuckers in the neck and bridge, and a proprietary custom-wound single-coil sandwiched between.

These are controlled by a conventional five-way lever pickup selector, master volume and master control knob.

The Steve Morse Y2D is available now for $2,999.

Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Morse

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Joining the celebratory Y2D is the updated, oh-so-sparkly Steve Morse signature. Flashing a striking Blue Sparkle high-gloss polyester finish, the guitar sports a lightweight poplar body, black pickguard, figured maple neck and 22-fret rosewood fretboard.

The 25.5" scale length model also comes equipped with a tune-o-matic bridge and Music Man chrome-plated tail block.

In terms of tone, the Steve Morse model boasts four DiMarzio pickups arranged in an HSSH configuration, which seek to deliver a wide range of tonal possibilities. Two single-coils – the DP-108 Vintage and a proprietary custom wound pickup – are flanked by the DP-205 neck and DP-200 bridge Morse signatures humbuckers.

These are controlled by a conventional three-way pickup selector, as well as additional two-way and three-way toggle switches, which open up a seriously impressive number of pickup combinations.

The two-way toggle lets you combine the bridge pickup with either the single-coil that sits next to it or the neck humbucker. The three-way switch, meanwhile, controls the remaining single-coil, combining it with any of the other three that adorn the guitar.

While it's not exactly Morse code, the complex control layout may take some getting use to. Don't worry, though, as you can watch Steve run through it himself in the video below.

The Ernie Ball Music Man Steve Morse Signature is available now for $2,799.

Head over to Ernie Ball Music Man for more info.