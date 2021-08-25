Trending

Ernie Ball Music Man updates its Valentine model with sparkling new finishes

The Maroon 5 guitar-slinger's signature model now boasts Pink Champagne, Maroon Burst and Tobacco Sparkle colorways

Ernie Ball Music Man's 2021 Valentine models
Back in 2016, Ernie Ball Music Man made waves with the unveiling of its Valentine electric guitar, a new signature model for Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine.

The sleek, distinctly 21st century model has received some upgrades in the years since, with a tremolo version of the guitar unveiled in 2018, in addition to some new finishes.

Now, Ernie Ball Music Man has changed up the visual options for the Valentine, making it available in three sparkling new finishes: Pink Champagne, Maroon Burst and Tobacco.

Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine Tobacco Sparkle

Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine Pink Champagne Sparkle

Elsewhere, all remains the same with this impressive instrument, with the ash body, figured roasted maple neck and Schaller M6-IND locking tuners remaining intact. 

The pair of Ernie Ball Music Man custom pickups, a single-coil in the bridge and a 'bucker in the neck, and unique control set – a three-way lever pickup selector, a volume knob with an active boost of up to 20dB and a tone knob with a coil-split for the neck humbucker, both via push-push pots – also remain unchanged.

Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine Tremolo Maroon Burst Sparkle

The Ernie Ball Music Man Valentine retails for $2,699, while the Pink Champagne Sparkle version goes for $2,799. The Valentine Tremolo, meanwhile, sells for $2,799, with the Pink Champagne Sparkle version going for $2,899.

For more info on the guitars, stop by Ernie Ball Music Man.

