Ernie Ball unveils new Slinky and Earthwood string gauges, headlined by ultra-light .007 Zippy Slinky set

A host of never-before-seen electric, acoustic and bass gauge combinations are included in the drop

Ernie Ball guitar string pack
(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball has introduced its 2022 lineup of Slinky and Earthwood electric guitar, bass guitar and acoustic guitar string packs, headlined by a new Zippy Slinky set that boasts the brand's lightest-ever gauge.

Clearly hoping to provide a license to thrill, the six-string Zippy Slinky pack flashes an ultra-light .007 top string, which is partnered with .009, 0.013, .020w, .026 and .036-gauge strings.

Ernie Ball has been knocking on .007’s door for quite a while now, having previously issued the .008 Extra Slinky and .0085 Mighty Slinky string sets.

Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball Zippy Slinky (Image credit: Ernie Ball)
Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball Hyper Slinky (Image credit: Ernie Ball)
Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball Hyper Slinky Bass (Image credit: Ernie Ball)
Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball Magnum Slinky (Image credit: Ernie Ball)
Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball 7-string Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Slinky (Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Elsewhere in the drop, Ernie Ball has unveiled a number of other never-before-seen string gauge combinations in the form of the Hyper Slinky – .008, .011, .014, .024w, .032, .042 – and the wound-G-string-loaded, detune-friendly Magnum Slinky, which features .012, .016, .022w, .032, .044 and .056 gauges.

A seven-string pack, the Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Slinky, has also debuted, containing .010, .013, .017, .030, .044 and .056 strings, which joins the new-for-2022 Hyper Slinky Bass 40-100 pack.

In terms of composition, all sets feature the usual Slinky specs, meaning they come equipped with a nickel-plated steel wrap wire and tin-plated hex core.

Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball 12-string Custom Light Earthwood 80/20 bronze (Image credit: Ernie Ball)
Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball Custom Medium Earthwood phosphor bronze (Image credit: Ernie Ball)
Ernie Ball guitar string pack

Ernie Ball Custom Light Earthwood 80/20 bronze (Image credit: Ernie Ball)

In the acoustic guitar string department, Ernie Ball has introduced a trio of new sets – available in both 80/20 bronze and phosphor bronze options – which aim to provide players with more options for selecting their desired balance of tension, projection and playability.

Two six-string sets – Custom Light (11.5-54) and Custom Medium (12.5-56) – are joined by a 12-string set, which comprises 10-10, 14-14, 22w-9, 30-12, 10-18p and 48-28 string pairings.

Single pack prices for all of Ernie Ball’s new string sets can be found below: 

  • Ernie Ball Zippy Slinky – $6.99
  • Ernie Ball Hyper Slinky – $6.99
  • Ernie Ball Magnum Slinky – $7.49
  • Ernie Ball Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Slinky – $8.99
  • Ernie Ball Hyper Slinky Bass – $19.99
  • Ernie Ball Custom Light Earthwood – $6.99
  • Ernie Ball Custom Medium Earthwood – $6.99
  • Ernie Ball 12-string Custom Light Earthwood – $10.99

For more information, visit Ernie Ball (opens in new tab)

