NAMM 2023: ESP lifts the curtain on 12 updated and all-new models in extensive E-II drop

NAMM 2023: In keeping with its NAMM traditions, ESP has unveiled an army of new electric guitars, among which are 12 updated and all-new six-strings that will join up with the brand’s Japanese-built E-II family.

The 12 models can be divided among four ESP platforms, with the drop comprising two Arrows, four Eclipses, four M Series guitars, a lone Viper and an eye-popping SN-III HT.

As per the brand, each E-II model is built in an ESP-owned factory in Tokyo, Japan, and aims to reflect the highest standard of ESP quality.

“In 2014, we took our former “ESP Standard” series and changed the name to ESP E-II,” said Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company. “These are among our highest quality factory-built instruments, and they’re currently in use by many professional recording and touring musicians.”

ESP E-II Arrow Series

ESP E-II Arrow (Image credit: ESP)

Spearheading the 2023 E-II lineup are two new Arrow models, both of which are identical in build and appearance save some significant hardware differences: while the standard E-II Arrow features a Floyd Rose Original bridge, the E-II Arrow NT sports a hardtail alternative.

With these differences out the way, both guitars feature a neck-thru-body construction, stainless steel frets and Gotoh locking tuners, as well as a figured burl maple top that’s been finished in an alluring Nebula Blackburst colorway.

ESP E-II Arrow NT (Image credit: ESP)

ESP E-II Eclipse Series

Image 1 of 2 ESP E-II Eclipse in See Thru Black Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: ESP) ESP E-II Eclipse in Tiger Eye Sunburst (Image credit: ESP)

A quartet of single-cut E-II Eclipses have also been introduced, with most bringing to the table slightly different hardware configurations. In no particular order, there are two standard ESP E-II Eclipses to make note of, which can now be obtained in either See Thru Black Cherry Sunburst or Tiger Eye Sunburst colorways.

These are joined by an EverTune loaded iteration – the aptly named E-II Eclipse Full Thickness EverTune – and the Floyd Rose-equipped E-II Eclipse FR.

ESP E-II Eclipse FR in Charcoal Burst (Image credit: ESP)

Despite the differences, each E-II Eclipse features the same core ingredients, including newly appointed Fishman Fluence pickups, stainless steel frets and satin-finished necks. Notably, the Fishman humbuckers are drafted in over EMG pickups, which are commonly found throughout the existing Eclipse range.

Other fundamental Eclipse appointments that you can expect to find here include ebony fingerboards, mahogany necks and bodies, and Gotoh tuners.

ESP E-II Eclipse Full Thickness EverTune in Black (Image credit: ESP)

ESP E-II M Series

Image 1 of 2 ESP E-II M-II in Black Natural Burst (Image credit: ESP) ESP E-II M-II in Snow White (Image credit: ESP)

The E-II M Series has also been bolstered by four fresh instruments, which have been broadly divided up in a similar fashion. Again, the standard E-II M-II template has been repackaged in Black Natural Burst and Snow White finishes, while hardtail and single-pickup options have also been unveiled.

ESP E-II M-II HT in Mercury Blueburst (Image credit: ESP)

Arriving with Floyd Rose tremolos and Bare Knuckle pickups, the two E-II M-II models feature stainless steel frets, Gotoh locking tuners and reverse headstocks – a spec sheet that is closely mirrored on the E-II M-II HT, which swaps the Floyd Rose for a hardtail bridge and drafts in a Mercury Blueburst colorway.

ESP E-II M-I Thru NT in Snow White (Image credit: ESP)

Completing the catalog is the Snow White-finished E-II M-I Thru NT, which flashes a sole Fishman Fluence Modern humbucker and ditches the tailpiece entirely in favor of a string-through-body design.

Owing to the streamlined pickup configuration, it also boasts a streamlined control set, comprising a sole volume knob.

ESP E-II Viper Series

ESP E-II Viper in See Thru Black Cherry (Image credit: ESP)

Only one new E-II Viper has made the cut this year, with ESP’s latest SG-esque double-cut now arriving in a stunning See Thru Black Cherry finish. With a spec sheet to match its looks, the ‘23 E-II Viper flaunts a set-thru construction, mahogany body and neck, and extra jumbo stainless steel frets that can be found on the ebony fingerboard.

Other appointments include Gotoh locking tuners, Gotoh TOM bridge and tailpiece, a bone nut, and a set of Fishman Open Core Classic active humbuckers.

ESP E-II SN-III HT

ESP E-II SN-III HT in Tiger Eye Sunburst (Image credit: ESP)

Also standing on its own is the latest generation of the SN Series, the E-II SN-III HT, which arrives with a Hipshot hardtail bridge and flashes a robust Tiger Eye Sunburst colorway.

At its core, the bolt-on guitar employs an alder body with flamed maple top, a satin-finished maple neck and a reverse tilt back headstock, and flashes stainless steel frets with scalloping from frets 15 to 22.

An HSS configuration comprising a Fishman Fluence Modern humbucker and Fishman Fluence Single Width single-coils is in charge of dialing in the guitar’s tones, with the spec sheet also containing Gotoh locking tuners and a black bone nut.

For more information on each model, head over to ESP (opens in new tab).