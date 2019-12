Eventide has announced a flash sale for their legendary H910 Harmonizer plugin. Between June 20 - 23, 2019, customers can receive a bundle of the H910 and H910 Dual plugins for $69 (regular price $249).

The H910 Harmonizer was the world’s first digital effects processor. With its unique combinations of pitch shifting, modulation and delay, the H910 can be heard on countless ground-breaking works by artists from AC/DC to David Bowie to Frank Zappa.

