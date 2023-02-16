EVH expands its value-for-money 5150 Iconic Series with new 15W 1x10 and 60W 2x12 combos

EVH has unveiled two new additions to its James Brown-designed 5150 Iconic Series, launching 15W 1x10 and 60W 2x12 combos.

Both guitar amps retain the versatility of their 2021 forebears, boasting two channels, each with additional voices, spanning clean to ultra-high gain and everything in between.

Naturally, the differences lie in the output and speaker configurations. The 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2x12 Combo boasts a 60-watt output via two ECC83 preamp tubes and a pair of 6L6 power tubes, delivered through two 12” EVH Celestion Custom speakers.

The diminutive 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1x10 Combo, on the other hand, offers 15 watts of output, with two ECC83 preamp tubes and a sole 6L6, while the downsized chassis features a single 10” EVH Celestion Custom speaker.

Given its compact measurements, the 15-watter offers a slightly streamlined feature set – when compared with other Iconic models, there’s no onboard noise gate or boost and just a 1/8”, rather than XLR, emulated line out.

But that’s weighed up against its $799 price tag, which makes it the cheapest 5150 Iconic model in the range and a handy recording amp, particularly given its 1/4 power level switch.

Image 1 of 6 EVH 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1x10 Combo – black (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1x10 Combo – black (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1x10 Combo – black (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1x10 Combo – ivory (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1x10 Combo – ivory (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 15W 1x10 Combo – ivory (Image credit: EVH Gear)

The 60W 2x12, meanwhile, is a full-fat 5150 Iconic through and through, boasting that extra boost – which pumps out an additional 10dB of footswitchable volume and 8dB of front-end gain – as well as a noise gate for the gained-up second channel.

There’s also an XLR DI out with speaker sim, plus the 1/4 power level switch, while the price tag rings up at $1,399 – an extra $500 over the existing 40W 1x12 combo.

Both amps feature separate Gain and Level controls for each channel, plus global Reverb, Resonance and Presence controls, and a shared three-band EQ. They’re both available in black and ivory finishes, too.

Image 1 of 6 EVH 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2x12 Combo – ivory (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2x12 Combo – ivory (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2x12 Combo – ivory (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2x12 Combo – black (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2x12 Combo – black (Image credit: EVH Gear) EVH 5150 Iconic Series 60W 2x12 Combo – black (Image credit: EVH Gear)

The Iconic Series evolved out of the late Eddie Van Halen’s desire to create a more affordable, fully featured amp, a concept that was realized by original 5150 designer James Brown and EVH Gear’s head honcho Matt Bruck.

”I remember A/B’ing the 5150 Iconic against every other 5150 amp that we had ever put out, and in my view it was able to hang with everything respectably, which was the goal,” Bruck told Guitar World.

“I’m incredibly proud of it and the combos that are going to be available for Iconic. Even if you don’t have a lot of money you’ll be able to afford a combo that just smokes. Releasing the Iconic was a real moment.”

Accordingly, we have high hopes for these two new combos – we proclaimed that the 40-watt combo delivered “unbeatable value” in our review last year.

Both combos will launch in April. For more info on the 5150 Iconic Series, head to EVH Gear (opens in new tab).