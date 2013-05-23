Exclusive Album Premiere: Monster Truck — 'Furiosity'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Furiosity, the new album by Hamilton, Ontario, riff-rockers Monster Truck. The album will be released May 28 through Dine Alone Records.

Furiosity was produced by JUNO award-nominated Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Three Days Grace, Cancer Bats) at Vespa Studios in Toronto and Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina. The album will include a bonus track, “Win/Lose,” on the digital and vinyl versions.

Monster Truck was formed in 2009 by Jon Harvey (bass, lead vocals), Jeremy Widerman (guitar, vocals), Brandon Bliss (organ, vocals) and Steve Kiely (drums, vocals). The band has released two EPs since their inception — a self-titled, self-released EP produced by Gus Van Go & Werner F (The Stills, Priestess, Les Trois Accords) and The Brown EP (produced by Ratz).

