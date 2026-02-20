“We've finally ‘put a ring on it’”: Volbeat confirm new lead guitarist nearly three years after Rob Caggiano’s departure
The guitarist’s stand-in replacement has got the gig full-time after several tours and recording contributions
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Danish rock heavyweights Volbeat have confirmed that touring guitarist Flemming C. Lund is Rob Caggiano’s “permanent” replacement, after nearly three years on the road together.
Former Anthrax guitarist Caggiano departed the group after a decade-long spell in 2023, and Lund, who is signed with Ibanez, was quickly sworn in as a touring member in his stead.
Caggiano played on four Volbeat albums during his tenure, and Lund’s role has continued to grow during the intervening years. That saw him contribute guitar solos to the band’s ninth album, God of Angels Trust, last year, playing on six songs. Volbeat have now confirmed that their compatriot is here to stay.
“We're very happy to announce that after this past year of touring and, of course, laying down some scorching solos on God Of Angels Trust, we've finally ‘put a ring on it’ and Flemming C. Lund is officially the permanent lead guitar player in Volbeat,” the band confirmed via its socials.
“Aside from seeing him on the road with us this past year, you can also find Flemming playing with his other bands, The Arcane Order, Temple of Scorn, and Ashinhell. Please join us in giving Flemming a proper ‘welcome aboard,’ and we'll see you on the road this summer!”
A post shared by Volbeat (@volbeat)
A photo posted by on
In his own social media post, Lund shared, “It's been an adventurous couple of years with Volbeat already, and I am really happy, proud and humbled to share, that I will continue the great adventures with my friends in the future too. See you all out there!!”
Consequently, Lund is set for a busy year with Volbeat and his own trio of bands, but it’s a positive step forward for the Danes following Caggiano’s departure, for which he gave no detailed reason.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.