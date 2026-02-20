“We've finally ‘put a ring on it’”: Volbeat confirm new lead guitarist nearly three years after Rob Caggiano’s departure

Danish rock heavyweights Volbeat have confirmed that touring guitarist Flemming C. Lund is Rob Caggiano’s “permanent” replacement, after nearly three years on the road together.

Former Anthrax guitarist Caggiano departed the group after a decade-long spell in 2023, and Lund, who is signed with Ibanez, was quickly sworn in as a touring member in his stead.

Caggiano played on four Volbeat albums during his tenure, and Lund’s role has continued to grow during the intervening years. That saw him contribute guitar solos to the band’s ninth album, God of Angels Trust, last year, playing on six songs. Volbeat have now confirmed that their compatriot is here to stay.

“We're very happy to announce that after this past year of touring and, of course, laying down some scorching solos on God Of Angels Trust, we've finally ‘put a ring on it’ and Flemming C. Lund is officially the permanent lead guitar player in Volbeat,” the band confirmed via its socials.

“Aside from seeing him on the road with us this past year, you can also find Flemming playing with his other bands, The Arcane Order, Temple of Scorn, and Ashinhell. Please join us in giving Flemming a proper ‘welcome aboard,’ and we'll see you on the road this summer!”

In his own social media post, Lund shared, “It's been an adventurous couple of years with Volbeat already, and I am really happy, proud and humbled to share, that I will continue the great adventures with my friends in the future too. See you all out there!!”

Consequently, Lund is set for a busy year with Volbeat and his own trio of bands, but it’s a positive step forward for the Danes following Caggiano’s departure, for which he gave no detailed reason.