Fairfield Circuitry promises bountiful gain and "delicious" harmonics with its new ~900 fuzz pedal

Fairfield Circuitry has unveiled a new fuzz pedal, the ~900.

Inspired by the company's discontinued Four Eyes fuzz, the ~900 boasts two cascading JFET gain stages and Input, Volume, Bias and Fuzz controls, with the ultimate goal of producing "delicious" harmonics, with abundant gain on tap.

The Input knob controls the pedal's input gain, while the second gain stage is defined by the Fuzz and Bias knobs. Fuzz adjusts the signal being fed into the stage, while Bias tweaks the signal within the stage. Depending on how you've set the knobs, the ~900 can be a versatile dirty boost, or a filth machine, with the Bias knob able to produce more gated sounds in tandem with higher Fuzz levels.

You can watch harpist Emily Hopkins (who's previously used the company's Shallow Water K-Field Modulator with a harp to great effect) demonstrate the pedal's low-end growl in the demo below.

The Fairfield Circuitry ~900 fuzz pedal sports a cute AF serial number code (the cute part being that "AF" stands for “All Fuzzes/Are Friends”) and is available now for $259 CAD (~$232 USD).

For more info on the pedal, stop by Fairfield Circuitry.