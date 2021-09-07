Faith Guitars revamps its HiGloss acoustic series with the three-piece rosewood-equipped FVHG3

UK-based brand Faith Guitars has introduced the latest addition to its HiGloss series of acoustic guitars, the new-and-improved FVHG3 – a stylish single-cut electro-acoustic that boasts sleek three-piece rosewood back and sides.

The FVHG3 will be Faith’s flagship model from the updated HG3 lineup, which will gradually introduce more guitars – based on the brand’s Lyra Nylon String, Neptune Cutaway Grand Auditorium and Mercury Scoop Parlor models – to replace its existing HG roster.

Each guitar will feature Faith’s newly designed three-piece rosewood back and sides construction, which takes center stage on the company’s Venus Concert Cutaway-inspired FVHG3.

Joining the sustainably assembled high gloss rosewood is an Engelmann spruce top and solid flamed maple binding, as well as a Patrick James Eggle bolt-on-design mahogany neck topped with a Macassan figured ebony fingerboard.

Under the hood, the FVHG3 comes equipped with Patrick James Eggle X-Bracing constructed from hand-scalloped quarter-sawn spruce, and features a Fishman INK3 preamp with an under-saddle pickup.

Other appointments include a two-way truss rod, Grover Rotomatic Gold tuners, a TUSQ nut and a mother of pearl "F" inlay at the 12th fret.

Said Alex Mew, Faith Guitars’ brand director, “We started experimenting with the use of three pieces of rosewood a couple of years ago.

“Ensuring resonance and tone was our primary concern,” he continued, “and after producing a number of prototype models, we settled on what we found to be the best way to achieve a sonically rich result with this three-piece construction technique.”

The Faith FVHG3 will begin making its way into stores this month, and will list for £1,215. There are no official US prices, but that works out to be approximately $1,680.

It's the latest entry into Faith's acoustic catalog, after the brand introduced the Venus Blue Moon and PJE Legacy Series earlier this year.