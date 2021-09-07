Trending

Faith Guitars revamps its HiGloss acoustic series with the three-piece rosewood-equipped FVHG3

By

The flagship model from the new-and-improved HG3 series will be followed by updated versions of the brand's current HiGloss guitars

Faith Guitars FVHG3
(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

UK-based brand Faith Guitars has introduced the latest addition to its HiGloss series of acoustic guitars, the new-and-improved FVHG3 – a stylish single-cut electro-acoustic that boasts sleek three-piece rosewood back and sides.

The FVHG3 will be Faith’s flagship model from the updated HG3 lineup, which will gradually introduce more guitars – based on the brand’s Lyra Nylon String, Neptune Cutaway Grand Auditorium and Mercury Scoop Parlor models – to replace its existing HG roster. 

Each guitar will feature Faith’s newly designed three-piece rosewood back and sides construction, which takes center stage on the company’s Venus Concert Cutaway-inspired FVHG3.

Image 1 of 2

Faith Guitars FVHG3

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Faith Guitars FVHG3

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

Joining the sustainably assembled high gloss rosewood is an Engelmann spruce top and solid flamed maple binding, as well as a Patrick James Eggle bolt-on-design mahogany neck topped with a Macassan figured ebony fingerboard.

Under the hood, the FVHG3 comes equipped with Patrick James Eggle X-Bracing constructed from hand-scalloped quarter-sawn spruce, and features a Fishman INK3 preamp with an under-saddle pickup.

Other appointments include a two-way truss rod, Grover Rotomatic Gold tuners, a TUSQ nut and a mother of pearl "F" inlay at the 12th fret.

Faith Guitars FVHG3

(Image credit: Faith Guitars)

Said Alex Mew, Faith Guitars’ brand director, “We started experimenting with the use of three pieces of rosewood a couple of years ago.

“Ensuring resonance and tone was our primary concern,” he continued, “and after producing a number of prototype models, we settled on what we found to be the best way to achieve a sonically rich result with this three-piece construction technique.”

The Faith FVHG3 will begin making its way into stores this month, and will list for £1,215. There are no official US prices, but that works out to be approximately $1,680.

To find out more, visit Faith Guitars.

It's the latest entry into Faith's acoustic catalog, after the brand introduced the Venus Blue Moon and PJE Legacy Series earlier this year. 

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.