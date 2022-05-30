Fancy a new Strat? These are the best Memorial Day Fender Player Stratocaster deals available now

Memorial Day is upon us, and with that comes a barrage of amazing deals. While those deals are usually on things like hairdryers, washing machines, mattresses and car stereos, 2022 has brought with it some welcome change in the form of some huge Memorial Day guitar sales. This year we've seen nearly endless deals on electric guitars – including one of our all-time favorites, the Fender Player Stratocaster.

While we often see Fender Player Stratocaster deals at other times of year, big sales events such as Black Friday and Memorial Day bring with them a whole new selection of bargains. This Memorial Day we've seen Fender Strats on offer with a wide range of different finishes, pickup configurations, fingerboard materials – and even some rare limited edition models with their prices cut.

As it stands, you can currently save up to $250 on a Fender Player Stratocaster in this years Memorial Day sales, so if you're in the market for one of the most iconic guitars of all time with a meaty discount... well. What are you waiting for?

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Stratocaster: Was $849, now $679.99 (opens in new tab)

There's a huge array of legendary six-strings available on offer this Memorial Day, but there are few guitars more desirable than the Fender Strat – especially the much-loved Fender Player series. At Musician's Friend today, you can get a whopping $170 off this classy blacked out model.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS: Was $909.99, now $679.99 (opens in new tab)

This Memorial Day, you can save a huge $230 off this gorgeous Limited Edition HSS Fender Player Strat in Sienna Sunburst at Guitar Center. Not only is it visually stunning, but thanks to the HSS pickup configuration, this is one tonally incredible electric guitar, capable of anything you can throw at it. For well under $700, this is a steal.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Stratocaster Plus Top: $859.99 , $679.99 (opens in new tab)

When you've got a good quality Strat, there's not much you can't do - especially when you have a high-output humbucker in the bridge position. This Plus Top Strat in Blue Burst takes the iconic Strat and tugs it kicking and screaming into the 21st century with the addition of an eye-catching flame maple top, and we couldn't be happier. Get it now at Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Stratocaster: $824.99 , now $679.99 (opens in new tab)

Shell Pink Strats are criminally underrated - and when they're on sale we love them even more. This Memorial Day, you can get a mad $195 discount on this guitar at Guitar Center. This one is so good, we're even tempted to buy one or two.

(opens in new tab) Ltd Ed. Fender Stratocaster: Was $849, now $679 (opens in new tab)

Channel your inner David Gilmour with this gorgeous black, white and maple Fender Player Strat - which is now available with a 20% discount for Memorial Day. This guitar is punchy, bright, precise and ultra-versatile – everything you could expect from a Strat. With $170 off, it's hard to say no.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS: Was $879, now $679 (opens in new tab)

For those who want a bit more of a tonal chameleon, a HSS-equipped Strat is the guitar to have. This model is in a rather dashing Sonic Blue finish, and paired with a maple neck and fingerboard, this guitar screams class. It sounds great too, and is a limited edition model, so if you like the look of it then we'd get on it sooner rather than later.

(opens in new tab) Ltd Ed Fender Player Stratocaster: Was $929, now $679 (opens in new tab)

You were always meant to stand out, and there are few things that stand out better than a limited edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Ferrari Yellow. Complemented well with a black scratchplate, an ebony fingerboard and a HSS pickup configuration, this Strat looks and sounds hugely powerful. It'll do everything you'd want from a Strat, but so much more too.

Related buying guides