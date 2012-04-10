Fear Factory Post Sample of New Song, "Recharger"

Industrial metal stalwarts Fear Factory have just posted a sample of a new track from their upcoming new album, The Industralist. You can listen to 50 seconds of "Recharger" in the clip below.

"Recharger" is the first single taken from the new album. It will be released on April 24.

"Collaborating with Burton again on the new album was like magic," said guitarist Dino Cazares. "Everything just fell into place naturally. It felt good to recapture the true sound of Fear Factory, taking it back to where it all started while raising it to new levels."

The Industrialist will be released on June 5 through Candlelight Records.