Fender announces acquisition of PreSonus Audio Electronics

Fender has announced it has today (November 1) signed a definitive agreement of merger with live-sound/studio hardware and software company PreSonus Audio Electronics.

PreSonus offers a range of physical products – such as audio interfaces, microphones, mixing systems, speakers and studio tools – as well as virtual accessories in the form of instruments and effects plugins, sample and loop libraries and the Studio One DAW.

The company – which was founded in 1995 by Jim Odom and Brian Smith – has been added to the Fender Musical Instruments Corporation cohort of brands, with the electric guitar, acoustic guitar and bass guitar specialist commenting that the transaction is indicative of its commitments to creating tools to support artists.

In a statement, PreSonus CEO Jim Boitnott said, “PreSonus and Fender’s combined vision, the way we see the future of music creation, and the fundamental alignment of goals has made this an exciting idea since the first conversation.”

“After more than 25 years PreSonus feels it has found the right partner to support us as we continue our growth,” added Odom, PreSonus founder and CSO. “We look forward to showing our current and future music community what this opportunity means for them.”

The acquisition is Fender’s latest move as it looks to develop with the times and keep up to date with the ever-changing music industry, which is placing more emphasis on DIY and at-home recording techniques.

As noted by the brand itself, “While most guitar and bass players still plug into amplifiers, many also plug their instruments into interfaces, using virtual amps and effects to create their sound. Players of all levels are spending more time online than ever before and using a variety of products and technologies to learn, practice, jam and perform, record and share.

“Fender envisions an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware and software to create an effortless end-to-end experience for customers at all levels in their creative journey,” the statement continued, “and joining forces with PreSonus makes that possible.”

Of the newest chapter in Fender history, the company’s CEO Andy Mooney stated, “We are thrilled to welcome everyone on the PreSonus team to the FMIC family and excited about the future growth opportunities available to both companies.

“Our teams share the same passion for music, the same commitment to innovation and the same desire to inspire and equip current and future generations of artists.”

PreSonus Chairman Kevin Couhig also paid tribute to the Baton Rouge and Louisiana community for their continued support for the brand, saying, “It has been wonderful being a part of this incredible journey with PreSonus. I’m excited to see what the future holds going forward.”

At the time of writing, the merger is subject to US regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and the two brands will continue to operate as separate entities until these terms have been closed.

