The best-looking American Acoustasonic guitars yet? Fender launches all-mahogany Telecaster and Jazzmaster acoustic-electrics

Fender has announced new, all-mahogany incarnations of its groundbreaking American Acoustasonic Telecaster and Jazzmaster acoustic electric guitars.

As the name implies, the models feature a solid mahogany top, along with mahogany back and sides, topped off with a polyester satin matte finish in Natural and Bourbon Burst finishes.

These aren’t just new looks, either, with Fender promising “warmer mids and smooth lows” from the fresh tonewoods.

Love ’em or hate ’em, these Acoustasonic models might just be the best-looking yet in our book. And, even sweeter, they ring up at $1,999 – the same price as the regular AAs.

Outside of the new body woods, it’s business as usual for the hybrid acoustic-electric hollowbodies, which deliver – yes – both electric and acoustic tones thanks to the Fender and Fishman designed Acoustic Engine.

Players can utilize and blend between 10 acoustic and electric voices, which employ the guitars’ trio of pickups: a Fishman under-saddle transducer, Fishman Acoustasonic Enhancer, and a Fender Acoustasonic Shawbucker (Jazzmaster) or Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless magnetic pickup (Telecaster).

The guitars themselves feature mahogany ‘deep C’ necks with satin urethane finishes, along with ebony 12”-radius fingerboards. And, like the originals, they’re built in Corona, California.

The all-mahogany American Acoustasonic Telecaster and Jazzmaster are available from August 2022.