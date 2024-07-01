Spruce, Sassafras and sugar pine: Fender gets experimental with tonewoods for its new limited edition American Performer Timber models

As Fender continues to celebrate 70 years of the Stratocaster, it has released a new limited edition American Performer Timber model – and it's brought the Telecaster along for the ride, too.

The firm began phasing out the use of ash tonewoods altogether back in 2020 due to depleting supply and the threat of Emerald Ash Borer beetles, and now it has decided to experiment with some unconventional electric guitar alternatives here with some more left-field choices.

Both the Stratocaster and Telecaster are available in three forms: Sassafras, which is a swamp ash-like alternative, with a satin Mocha finish; sugar pine, with a satin Two-Color Sunburst finish; and spruce – a wood typically found on acoustic guitars – with a satin Honey Burst finish.

Both guitars also offer Yosemite single-coil pickups – three for the Strat and two for the Tele, naturally – which have been designed for “rich, expressive tones”. They offer flat-staggered pole pieces, which Fender says increases their output.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: fe) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

They’re also given a shellac coating “that lets the coil breathe while controlling feedback”. As such, the luthier believes the resulting single-coils can prove “ideal for any musical situation”.

Both guitars also feature modern C-shaped necks with 9.5” radius fretboards and 22 jumbo frets but distinguish themselves with some choice electrical quirks.

The Stratocaster uniquely offers a push-pull tone control that adds the neck pickup into any switch position, in contrast to the conventional split-coil approach that is usually seen with humbuckers.

Presumably, activating the push-pull in this context will help inject a little extra warmth into the other pickup positions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

While the Telecaster isn’t given this quirk, it does get Greasebucket tone circuitry. This helps shape the highs of the instrument’s tone without adding more bass, therefore preserving its distinct Tele tone. Notably, the circuitry was used throughout Fender’s 2024 Custom Shop Collection.

The American Performer Timber Stratocaster and Telecaster both cost $1499.99 and become available later this month (July).

Head to Fender to learn more.