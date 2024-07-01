Spruce, Sassafras and sugar pine: Fender gets experimental with tonewoods for its new limited edition American Performer Timber models

Yosemite pickups, a quirky take on push-pull tone shaping, and a choice of experimental tonewoods headline Fender's latest American Performer instruments

Fender American Performer Timber
(Image credit: Fender)

As Fender continues to celebrate 70 years of the Stratocaster, it has released a new limited edition American Performer Timber model – and it's brought the Telecaster along for the ride, too.

The firm began phasing out the use of ash tonewoods altogether back in 2020 due to depleting supply and the threat of Emerald Ash Borer beetles, and now it has decided to experiment with some unconventional electric guitar alternatives here with some more left-field choices.

Fender American Performer Timber Stratocaster
(Image credit: fe)
Fender American Performer Timber Telecaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.