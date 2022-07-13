Fender has the sound of summer covered with its new California Coast ukuleles

Fender has updated its range of California Coast ukuleles, adding both a new tenor model and fresh looks for some of the series existing models.

Introduced in 2018, the California Coast series taps into Fender's Southern Californian roots, comprising ukuleles named after famous beaches in the region.

Let's take a closer look at the specs of the new and updated models below.

Avalon Tenor Ukulele

Inspired by the beach community on Catalina Island in Southern California, the Avalon Tenor Ukulele is placed as the larger sibling to Fender’s Venice Soprano uke, which is also in the California Coast series.

Due to its size, the Avalon Tenor offers a deeper tonal quality than a concert or soprano uke, and features an all-basswood construction, slim C neck profile, no-tie bridge for quick and easy string changes and a body-matched 4-in-line Strat-style headstock.

Available in 2-Color Sunburst, Daphne Blue, Black, Natural, Surf Green Cherry, the Avalon Tenor is priced at $119.99.

Zuma Exotic Concert Ukulele

The series’ Zuma model now comes in two exotic tonewoods: bocote and spalted maple. Named after the famous Malibu beach, the Zuma Exotic Concert Ukulele also features a 16-fret nato neck, walnut fingerboard, abalone rosette and open-pore satin finish.

Other features include a pull-through bridge – which allows for quick and simple string changes – and a 4-in-line Tele-style headstock. The Zuma Exotic Concert Ukulele is priced at $189.99.

Rincon Tenor Ukulele

Priced at $219.99, the Rincon Tenor Ukulele is named after one of the most popular surf spots in Southern California, and sports an ovangkol construction, Fender-designed electronics, a no-tie bridge for rapid string changes and a bone nut and saddle for “superior intonation”.

Other features include an open-port satin finish, abalone rosette, vintage-style closed-back tuning machines, a 4-in-line Strat-style headstock and an Aged Cognac Burst finish.

Montecito Tenor Ukulele

And last but not least, the Montecito Tenor Ukulele is named after the coastal Santa Barbara County town, and “offers a mellow, sonorous tone that matches its elegant, elevated aesthetic”.

Features include an all-acacia construction, tenor-sized body for “warmth and balanced projection”, abalone top purfling and matching abalone rosette, cream binding, no-tie bridge for simple string changes, bone nut and saddle, vintage-style closed-back tuning machines and a 4-in-line Strat headstock.

Available in Shaded Edge Burst, the Montecito Tenor Ukulele is priciest of the bunch at $279.99.

For more info on the new California Coast series additions, head to Fender (opens in new tab).