Fender to open London-based office and Artist Showroom in Covent Garden

Fender has announced plans to open a new office complex and Artist Showroom in London, England.

The iconic electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp brand has purchased an entire self-contained, newly renovated Grade II property in the capital’s Covent Garden district.

Located at 22 Endell Street, WC2, the building measures in at 5,077 square feet, which will accommodate five floors of office space for various Fender brands, as well as a unique Artist Showroom.

It is hoped that the new space will support Fender’s extensive roster of UK-based artists, while also encouraging and aiding the next generation of guitar players in the country.

The US-headquartered brand currently only has one other UK-registered showroom, located in East Grinstead, which acts as the company's EMEA headquarters.

In obtaining the building, Fender partnered with commercial real estate consultancy firm DeVono Cresa, whose Associate Director Charles Chell said, “Fender, pioneers of the guitar, are now one of a number of companies showing confidence in London’s office market with its entry into Covent Garden

"22 Endell Street will offer a unique self-contained building providing a hybrid space for the Fender team," he continued, "giving it the opportunity to house its wider range of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation brands, whilst offering a unique and memorable artist experience."

The space will be designed by luxury office specialist studio Dthree, which is being brought onboard to create a best-in-class showroom space.

“Fender Musical Instruments Corporation briefed Dthree Studios to renovate the space to align with its portfolio of guitar brands," commented Head of Design Charlie Kent. "We have revamped the location to modernize the look and feel of the office, all while respecting the existing heritage of this iconic central London building.

"22 Endell Street is now designed in such a way as to reflect Fender’s brand values of honesty, aspiration and timelessness."

Added Liam Cunnah, Managing Director, EMEA, Fender, “Our new Artist Showroom at 22 Endell Street will play a central role in our expansion throughout the UK and EMEA as we look to support both artists and a new generation of players entering the guitar market.

"The Fender Artist Showroom will not only be a destination for artists from all over the world but also an innovative and productive working space for our London colleagues.”

There is no word on when the showroom is set to open its doors, so we’ll update you as and when more information comes in.