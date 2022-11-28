Fender’s Cyber Monday sale has officially kicked off – save up to 50% on guitars, basses, amps and more

Cyber Monday guitar deals are in full swing, and now Fender has joined the party by officially launching its own Cyber Monday guitar sale, which is offering up to 50% off a range of guitar gear (opens in new tab).

For our two cents, Fender’s Black Friday guitar deals were some of the best on the internet, and it looks as though the Big F has no intention of slowing down by continuing – and, in some cases, reducing even further – a handful of mouth-watering deals.

Quite simply, Fender fans will be in dreamland here: there are loads of Cyber Monday Fender guitar deals to take advantage of. A whistle stop tour round the website will uncover 50% off select 40th Anniversary Squiers (opens in new tab), up to 40% off bass guitars and guitar packs (opens in new tab) and 30% off guitar accessories (opens in new tab).

There are also a load of guitar amps on offer as well, effectively meaning, if you were so inclined – and especially savings savvy – you could string together a totally new budget-friendly guitar rig comprising top notch gear direct from Fender.

Sounds good? We think so too.

Fender's Cyber Monday sale is officially live, and it's not one to be missed. There's up to 50% off guitars, 40% off basses, 30% off accessories, and that's before we've even mentioned acoustic guitars and amps.



Lucky for you shoppers, Fender has been uber generous with its Cyber Monday sale, and since it’s quite easy to get lost among all the slash-priced six-strings, we’ve picked out a few of our favorites from the Big F’s collection.

As part of its Doorbuster sale, Fender has lopped off a whopping 50% from a handful of its 40th Anniversary Squier models, including $240 off a stunning Satin Sea Foam Green Squier Vintage Edition Stratocaster. As well as ornate looks that combine classic and contemporary – peep that gold pickguard – this guitar is also a solid-sounding six-string, featuring a hard-to-fault spec sheet for just $359.

It's by no means the only guitar model on offer. Elsewhere, you can make the most of $240 off a Satin Mocha Telecaster, $120 off Squier's Classic Vibe Bass VI and $150 off the Fender Player Acoustasonic Telecaster.

In the amp department, our picks include a Fender Frontman 10G for just $54 for those looking for a new bedroom/practice amp and a tasty $100 off the Fender Champion 40 for punters on the hunt for something with a bit more presence.

Unless you couldn't tell, there is a lot to look through, and we haven't even mentioned you can get up to 40% off acoustic guitars – that Fender CD-60 Dreadnought at $199 deserves a look-in – and 30% off pedalboards, guitar cases and other guitar accessories.

Head over to Fender to peruse its Cyber Monday sale, and be sure to check out our dedicated Cyber Monday guitar deals guide to explore the best bargains we can find.