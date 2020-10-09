Fender debuts Hypebeast Stratocaster

Fender has announced the Hypebeast Stratocaster, in partnership with the men’s contemporary fashion and street-wear brand.

The made-in-Japan Strat is most notable for its navy lacquer finish in Hypebeast’s signature shade, which appears across the entire guitar, including the fingerboard and headstock.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Other features include a 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo frets on the U-shaped maple neck, while the alder body is kitted out with vintage-style Strat single coils.

A co-branded neckplate appears on the rear of the guitar, and a Fender x Hypebeast G&G Deluxe hardcase accompanies the model.

The Fender Hypebeast Stratocaster is only available in limited quantities from Fender.com and HBX, Hypebeast’s online store, for $1,600.

This isn’t the first time Fender has partnered with a fashion brand for a limited-edition model – back in 2017, the company partnered with New York’s Supreme on an all-white Strat.