Fender expands its Artist Signature Series with new Ben Gibbard Mustang

Fender has officially released its new Artist Signature Series Ben Gibbard Mustang.

A collaboration between the Big F and the Grammy-nominated Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service frontman, the new model recreates Gibbard's modified '70s Mustang electric guitars – which have been his preferred touring choice for years – and adds several modern appointments.

Construction-wise, the guitar features a chambered ash body – designed for increased resonance and reduced weight – a one-piece 22-fret, 24" scale maple neck with modern C-shaped profile and 9.5"-radius fingerboard.

Electronics include a pair of custom, vintage-inspired Ben Gibbard Mustang pickups, controlled via a singular volume knob, while what appears to be a tone knob is in fact a three-way rotary selector switch.

Also noteworthy is its modified hardtail bridge – which promises “rock-solid stability, intonation and sustain”. Strap locks and a Fender gig bag are also included.

“Growing up as a kid I always wanted to own a Fender but I couldn't afford one until much later in life,” Gibbard says. “It's a dream come true to design my own signature model. Over the years I've owned many different guitars, but my Mustang models have always been my favorites.

(Image credit: Fender)

“Creating a custom version that is a replica of what I play on stage was an opportunity I could never pass up. I wanted to create something that would mimic all the augmentations I've made on my live instruments, something you can just pick up off the rack and everything is intuitive.

“Maybe this player wants to sing and play guitar at the same time, or perhaps they just want to play a guitar that makes navigating tone simple.”

The guitar is one of three new additions to Fender's Artist Signature Series for 2021, along with new Chrissie Hynde and Jason Isbell Telecasters.

The Ben Gibbard Mustang is available now for $1,099. for more information, head to Fender.