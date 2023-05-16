Fender debuts limited-edition British Racing Green finish – but you’ll need to be quick off the line to bag one

Fender has announced a European-exclusive launch of four FSR (Fender Special Run) products, finished in a highly-desirable limited-edition British Racing Green colorway.

Included in the lineup are two electric guitars and one bass, all of which are part of the firm’s Mexican-made Player Series – namely the HSS Stratocaster, Precision Bass and Telecaster – as well as a guitar amp in the form of Fender's enduringly popular Blues Junior IV. Alongside the finish, all of the guitars feature upgraded pickups from Seymour Duncan.

For example, the HSS Stratocaster has been upgraded to feature a TB-5 Trembucker at the bridge and two Quarter Pound single-coils in the neck and middle – as opposed to the standard Player Series p’ups.

Fender describes it as “a pickup set that offers sustain, clarity, and dynamic range perfect for almost any genre or playing style.”

Elsewhere, the Telecaster features Seymour Duncan’s Quarter Pound Tele pickup set, which should offer a bit of extra punch and presence over the standard option, while the bass guitar has Seymour Duncan Quarter Pound Precision Bass pickups – the latter, says Fender, is “ideal for players who want a heavy, aggressive sound.”

While the above all has its appeal, the pick of the bunch has to be the Blues Junior IV. There are no clever tweaks or component upgrades, so it still features the Celestion Type-A speaker, tubes and spring reverb of the much-loved standard model.

However, that Racing Green tolex covering looks superb and it’s paired with a Bassman grille cloth and a brown leather handle. Given the tweaks are purely cosmetic, it’s also subjected to less of price hike than the other models here, though it’s still around 10% over the standard price at £799 (approx. $1,000), as opposed to £729 (approx. $914).

In terms of prices for the other models, the FSR Limited Edition Player Stratocaster and Telecaster in British Racing Green cost £899 each (approx. $1,127) and the Precision Bass will set you back £979 (approx. $1,227).

All of the models are available in limited quantities from a range of European retailers. At the time of writing, they are all available direct from the manufacturer, too, but we have already seen some stores sell-out of the amp. This is Racing Green, after all – it tends to shift fast.

For more information on the range, head to Fender (opens in new tab).