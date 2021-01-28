Fender goes heavy metal with Sterling Silver Playable Guitar Pick

We’re always on the lookout for a cool new guitar plectrum, and now Fender has stepped into the game with the Sterling Silver Playable Guitar Pick, a collaboration with bullion brand PAMP.

The five-gram pick (extra-heavy, not surprisingly) boasts a double-sided pattern grip and 0.925 metal fineness. In addition to being ultra-durable, the metal construction also lends a uniquely bright attack.

The Sterling Silver Playable Guitar Pick is part of series of offerings from Fender and PAMP, including playable products and special edition coins, celebrating Fender’s 75th anniversary.

(Image credit: Fender)

To that end, the company has also unveiled a one-ounce pure silver legal tender collectible coin. The coins are individually serialized and are available in a $2 denomination.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fender on such a unique collaboration,” said PAMP CEO Nadia Haroun. “In the past year, music has played a key role in bringing us together digitally and a morale boost. Just like the guitars and their artists, the pieces are eclectic and a true testament to our brands, heritage, and savoir-faire.”

“Fender fans around the world have long collected their favorite Fender guitars, gear and apparel; however, this will be the first time in the brand’s 75-year history that we release collectible precious metals products and coins for diehard music fans, guitarists and collectors everywhere,” added Fender Vice President of Licensing & Product Dan Heitkemper.

“PAMP was the perfect partner for this endeavor, bringing its world class design, creativity and craftsmanship to the collaboration. This is just the start of our 75th anniversary celebration with PAMP and more 2021 product announcements are coming soon.”

The Sterling Silver Playable Guitar Pick is available, with a custom plastic capsule for storage, for $59.99.

The plectrum-shaped coins, meanwhile, are offered in $45 and $95 versions.

You can “pick” one up at Fender.