Is Fender and Guitar Center's none-more-black HSS Stratocaster the most desirable Player limited-edition yet?

A color-matched black headstock, ebony fingerboard and chrome-covered bridge humbucker headline the striking new six-string's spec sheet

Guitar Center Fender Player Strat HSS
(Image credit: Guitar Center)

Gear retailer Guitar Center has linked up with Fender for an exclusive electric guitar once again: the stealthy, HSS-configured Player Stratocaster.

The none-more-black model – whose only reprieve from the glossy ebony colorway comes via its chrome hardware – is loaded with a number of eye-popping appointments, including the sleek color-matched headstock.

Elsewhere, it’s also adopted a range of functional upgrades that can’t be found on the flagship Player blueprint, such as the ebony fretboard – drafted in to replace the pau ferro alternative – and chrome-covered bridge humbucker, which replaces the open-coil original.

At its core, though, it’s a standard 25.5”-scale Player Strat, making use of a solid alder body, bolt-on maple neck with a modern C profile and dual-action truss rod, as well as a 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo frets.

Guitar Center Fender Player Stratocaster HSS

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

For the most part, the hardware is also the same. A two-point fulcrum tremolo bridge makes the cut, as do a pair of tone controls and master volume parameter, though the trio of knobs have been topped with industrial-looking chrome knobs as opposed to the conventional counterparts.

As an added touch, the whammy bar has also been treated to a black tip cover, which matches the jet black pickguard.

Other notable appointments include the two Player Series single-coils that feature in the neck and middle positions, a five-way blade pickup selector switch and synthetic bone nut.

Guitar Center Fender Player Stratocaster HSS

(Image credit: Guitar Center)
Guitar Center Fender Player Stratocaster HSS

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

The Guitar Center exclusive Fender Player HSS Stratocaster is available now for $1,049.

To find out more, visit Guitar Center.

It's the latest Guitar Center-exclusive Fender to be released, after the brands collaborated on a trio of Neon, ‘80s hair metal-inspired Strats earlier this year.

The HSS Strat isn't the most important piece of news to leave Guitar Center this week, however. In a groundbreaking move, the brand announced that, for the first time in over 50 years, it was changing its logo to include a real 'G'.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.