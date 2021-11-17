Save a whopping $110 on the Fender HSS Player Strat with this top-tier Black Friday deal

The Guitar Center Black Friday deals have been coming fast and furious lately, and the newest one we've uncovered, which allows prospective buyers to save an even $110 on the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS in Sienna Sunburst via – you guessed it – Guitar Center, is a doozy.

The discount trims the price of a model that truly raised the bar for entry-level Stratocasters from $859 to a sweet $749.

This electric guitar is built with a solid alder body, flame maple top and 25.5"-scale bolt-on maple neck that boasts a 22-fret, 9.5"-radius maple fingerboard. The glossy Sienna Sunburst finish, meanwhile, gives this particular Strat an irresistible, classic look.

Save $110 on a Fender Player Strat in Sienna Sunburst Save $110 on a Fender Player Strat in Sienna Sunburst

The Player line truly raised the bar for entry-level Stratocasters. Now, thanks to Guitar Center, you can grab a particularly good-looking and great-sounding (with its best-of-both-worlds pickup set) Player HSS Strat for $749, rather than the usual $859.

What really makes this Player Strat good value, though, is its pickups. With an HSS (humbucker/single-coil/single-coil) configuration, you get the best of both worlds – those tight single-coil cleans and that trademark humbucker punch, all at your fingertips.

Yes, it didn't spend months on the workbench of a dedicated luthier, but you can spend a lot more for the rock-solid variety of tones – adjustable by the traditional Strat control layout of a five-way pickup switch, plus two tone knobs and a volume knob – that this guitar brings to the table.

The two-point fulcrum tremolo with vintage-style bent steel saddles is a nice additional touch to have aboard, too.

Bottom line is, if you're looking for both your first Stratocaster and a guitar you can rely on as a main stage instrument from the get-go, the Fender HSS Player Strat is already a fantastic deal. At this additional discount though, it's an incredible amount of guitar for the money.

Stop by Guitar Center to take advantage of this deal before it expires, or stock runs out. Be sure – if this puts you in the mood for more great sales – to check out our full Black Friday guitar deals page while you're at it, too.