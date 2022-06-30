Fender Japan unveils eye-catching Blue Paisley and Blue Flower Acoustasonic Telecasters

Fender Japan has introduced two aesthetically reinvented Acoustasonic Telecasters, which come equipped with arguably the most visually captivating Acoustasonic colorways to date.

Arriving in Blue Paisley and Blue Flower, the limited-edition acoustic electric guitar hybrids will be exclusive to the Japanese market, and are among a few special-finish Acoustasonics to have been rolled out since the groundbreaking model’s debut.

While we’ve seen a paisley pattern on the Telecaster template before – in the form of those Black Paisley and Pink Paisley US/Europe models – this is the first floral design.

And, since such designs are usually shared between the Big F’s US, European and Asian branches, it might not be too long before we see an Acoustasonic Telecaster of a similar ilk hit US stores in the near future.

One other notable aesthetic difference can be found at the headstock, with both guitars swapping out the standard silver tuning machines for ornate gold alternatives.

Aside from the quirky cosmetics, though, the two models remain true to their game-changing Acoustasonic DNA, and feature a spec sheet comprising a contoured hollow body, mahogany Telecaster neck, Fender Noiseless magnetic acoustic pickup and the Fishman/Fender-designed acoustic engine.

It’s also worth noting that these models are new-look iterations of the original American Acoustasonic Telecaster, rather than the more affordable Acoustasonic Player Telecaster that was announced earlier this year.

The release represents Fender Japan's latest home run, having unveiled a string of stunning six-strings over the past year.

In this year alone, it has introduced the Tele headstock-equipped Hybrid II HSS Strat, as well as a fully fledged Japan Junior Collection of 24”-scale Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster.

Last year was even more eventful, and saw the release of the Strat-Tele Fender ‘51 hybrid, Hama Okamoto’s Squier Katana signature bass, Daiki Tsuneta’s Swinger and Miyavi’s radical signature Telecaster.

Head over to Fender Japan (opens in new tab) to browse its entire catalog of guitars.