Fender introduces limited-edition Pink and Black Paisley Acoustasonic Telecasters

Fender has unveiled two limited-edition Acoustasonic Telecasters, which boast retro-flavored paisley-equipped colorways.

The models have been cropping up on a number of dealer sites across Europe and the USA, leading to speculation that they will indeed be limited-edition guitars available only in those areas – currently, it appears the Pink iteration is USA-only, while the Black version is Europe-exclusive.

As per UK guitar retailer Andertons, the Black Paisley Acoustasonic features a spec sheet that matches up with the existing standard range, which, if you’re in need of a recap, comes complete with a mahogany body, mahogany neck and an ebony fingerboard.

(Image credit: Fender)

Other appointments include a modern asymmetrical bridge, 22 Narrow Tall frets and, of course, the Acoustasonic’s under-the-hood electronics comprising a Fishman Under-Saddle Transducer, Fishman Acoustasonic Enhancer and Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless magnetic pickup.

Unsurprisingly, the Pink Paisley version, according to George’s Music, features a like-for-like blueprint, with both guitars also featuring the model’s versatile Blend knob, a master volume control and a five-way switch.

(Image credit: Fender)

In terms of specs, it’s nothing we haven’t seen before, though the colorways the new-look models bring to the table are certainly fresh, and make a strong case for the best-looking Acoustasonics we’ve seen so far – it’s a shame they may only be available for a limited period.

An Acoustasonic Stratocaster with the Pink Paisley design, or an Acoustasonic Jazzmaster with the Black Paisley finish, would be a very welcome addition to the full-time range. We can only wait and see what Fender has in store for the new models.

Both guitars are the latest limited-edition versions of the Acoustasonic Telecaster – after the release of a Ziricote-topped iteration back in 2019 – and the most recent new-look reinvention of the Acoustasonic design following the unveiling of Ron Thorn’s luxurious offset model, The Trees.