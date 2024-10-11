“Blazes a trail into new sonic territory”: Fender Japan gives the Cabronita Telecaster a radical mini-humbucker revamp by loading the Gretsch/Fender hybrid with new high-end pickups

The experimental branch of the Big F has given the quirky Tele a tonal overhaul by swapping the hi-fo Fidelitrons for DiMarzio pickups

Fender Japan American Professional II Cabronita
Fender Japan has introduced the American Professional II Cabronita Telecaster, which gives the Big F’s left-field single-cut a fairly drastic makeover.

The Cabronita is one of Fender’s quirkier electric guitar options. First introduced in 2009 by the Fender Custom Shop, La Cabronita began life as a made to order custom model, before a fully fledged US run was later introduced in 2011.

Fender Japan American Professional II Cabronita
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.