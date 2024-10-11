“Blazes a trail into new sonic territory”: Fender Japan gives the Cabronita Telecaster a radical mini-humbucker revamp by loading the Gretsch/Fender hybrid with new high-end pickups

Fender Japan has introduced the American Professional II Cabronita Telecaster, which gives the Big F’s left-field single-cut a fairly drastic makeover.

The Cabronita is one of Fender’s quirkier electric guitar options. First introduced in 2009 by the Fender Custom Shop, La Cabronita began life as a made to order custom model, before a fully fledged US run was later introduced in 2011.

Since then, the Cabronita has been a regular player in the Telecaster department, having been further popularized by Fender’s Mexican-made Classic Series.

However, in the decade since it’s been released, the core Cabronita spec sheet has been relatively static, offering a pair of TV Jones, Filtertron-style Fidelitron pickups that are more often associated with Gretsch guitars.

Now, Fender Japan – widely recognized as the most experimental branch of the firm – has decided to inject some new tonal options into the Cabronita by equipping the American Professional II model with a pair of DiMarzio Vintage Minibucker pickups.

Safe to say it’s a rather radical departure from the original design. While Cabronitas of yesteryears focused on hi-fi treble-y tones a lá Gretsch builds, this new model sets its sights on delivering a more orthodox pickup tone that, according to DiMarzio, “excels at clean, country sounds, but also shines with extreme levels of amp gain”.

It’s a refreshing change, and one that’s been further reflected in the new-look colorways: Crimson Transparent and Shoreline Gold.

Aside from the new look and fresh pickups, the American Professional II Cabronita retains the model’s core spec sheet, meaning it has a hardtail six-saddle bridge and a control layout that features a sole volume knob and three-way switch.

It also has the mini pickguard, which is strapped to a mahogany body. A mahogany neck with a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard also makes the cut.

The American Professional II Cabronita Telecaster is available now exclusively from Fender Japan for 324,500 Japanese Yen (approximately $2,185).

Visit Fender Japan for more info.