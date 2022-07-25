Fender Japan releases gloss black limited-run 60s Jazzmaster HH with Wide Range CuNiFe humbuckers

Sharp-minded readers may recall Fender Japan’s humbucker-equipped Traditional 60s Jazzmaster (opens in new tab), an extremely appealing take on the classic offset electric guitar, which was announced back in October and due for exclusive distribution in Japan.

Now the firm’s Japanese wing has unveiled an updated offering, featuring the same highly desirable pair of Wide Range CuNiFe pickups, but finished in gloss black with a matching headstock.

(Image credit: Fender)

As with its sunburst predecessor, this stunning new variant features a simplified control array that junks the Rhythm circuit slider setup and incorporates a straightforward three-way toggle switch.

Elsewhere, you can expect a basswood body, roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays, then there’s a bone nut, plus a six-saddle vintage-style adjustable bridge with floating tremolo. It all comes wrapped up in a gigbag.

A soft case probably won’t suffice for most readers, though, as the guitar is, again, exclusively available in Japan. Therefore you’re going to need a good flight case, plus a return ticket and a head for paperwork to get it home in one piece.

Nonetheless, it will prove worth the effort for some. It’s very reminiscent of the modded Jazzmasters favored by Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth and that black headstock is highly appealing.

Once again, we might well ask Fender: where’s ours!? Well, if the aforementioned 3-Color Sunburst model is anything to go by, you might find the odd one popping up at select retailers. But don't count on it.

The Fender Made In Japan Traditional 60S Jazzmaster HH Limited Run Wide-Range CuNiFe Humbucking is available for ¥198,000 (approx. $1,454). Head to Fender Japan (opens in new tab) for more information.