Fender unveils Made In Japan Traditional 60s Jazzmaster with Wide-Range CuNiFe humbuckers

Fender has lifted the lid on another highly desirable Made In Japan exclusive, this time in the form of the Traditional 60s Jazzmaster equipped with Wide-Range CuNiFe humbuckers.

The headline feature here is undoubtedly the pair of Wide-Range CuNiFe pickups, so named for the blend of copper, nickel and iron magnets used in the pole pieces.

While debate among players about the pros and cons of the Jazzmaster’s circuitry, bridges and tremolos rages on, the Wide Range humbuckers produced by Fender throughout the '70s are pretty much universally adored.

Fender's recent Wide-Range CuNiFe ‘buckers are said to be remarkably faithful recreations of the sought-after originals and retail for almost $200 a unit themselves.

Elsewhere, the new Made In Japan model features a simplified control setup, leaving out the Jazzmaster’s sometimes divisive Rhythm circuit sliders in favor of just a Volume knob, Tone knob and three-way pickup toggle switch.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

More faithful to the original Jazz are the vintage-style bridge and floating tremolo, alongside vintage-style frets and aesthetic flourishes like pearl block inlays and a Three-Tone Sunburst finish.

Underneath the gloss finish, there’s another nod to modern materials in the form a basswood body. Then there’s a maple neck (with a deeper, U profile) and a rosewood fretboard.

Much like the recent limited-edition MIJ Super-Sonic, the new Jazzmaster is – cruelly – only available in Japan, so if you’re heading that way, please pick up a few spares. Ideally, enough for the guitar-playing population of the US.

The Made In Japan Traditional 60s Jazzmaster with Wide-Range CuNiFe humbuckers has an MSRP of ¥165,000 (approx. $1,445).

Head to Fender Japan for more information.