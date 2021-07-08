The Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang rides again, Cory Wong gets a brilliantly spec'd Strat and more as Fender unveils stellar new signature model lineup

Fender has unveiled a slate of new signature guitars for the second half of 2021, headlined by the return of the legendary Kurt Cobain signature Jag-Stang and an amazingly well-spec'd Stratocaster for funk maestro Cory Wong.

Rounding out the lineup is a new signature Telecaster for Dinosaur Jr. alt-rock shred legend J Mascis, and a Stratocaster celebrating the 30th anniversary of Primal Scream's landmark Screamadelica album.

There's a whole lot to unpack with these builds, so let's dig in.

Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang ($1,249)

(Image credit: Fender)

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind, Fender is reissuing Kurt Cobain's signature Jag-Stang electric guitar.

Envisioned by Cobain as a Jaguar/Mustang hybrid, it features an alder body and a 24” short scale length rosewood fingerboard with a 7.25” radius.

Electronics come in the form of vintage-style single-coil and custom humbucking pickups, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a pair of Mustang slider switches that can dial in four unique settings for greater tonal versatility.

Sold in both left and right-handed versions, and in Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue finishes, the Fender Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang will be available starting in October.

Cory Wong Stratocaster ($1,999)

(Image credit: Fender)

Based on his beloved Highway One Strat, funk meister Cory Wong's sumptuous new signature model features a (slightly) scaled-down alder body and a modern D-shaped maple neck boasting a rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges and a compound 10-14” radius.

The pickup 'n' controls department though, is where this Strat really stands out, with a trio of Seymour Duncan Cory Wong Clean Machine pickups controlled by a push/pull pot on Tone 2 that bypasses the five-way switch and defaults to the fourth position.

Seeing as Wong once told us that "90 percent of what I do is in the fourth position," this combination seems as sure a way as any to come close to Wong's spitfire funk tones (though his impeccable rhythm skills do not come with the guitar.)

Elsewhere, there's a vintage-style, six-screw synchronized tremolo, deluxe locking tuners and a custom neck plate.

Additional features include a rubber strap lock washer set and (we're not making this up) a Cory Wong hair tie. This is for muting the tremolo springs to further emulate Wong's signature sound.

Boasting a Sapphire Blue Transparent finish, the Cory Wong Stratocaster will be available later this month.

J Mascis Telecaster ($1,349)

(Image credit: Fender)

Though he's most well-known as a Jazzmaster aficionado, Dinosaur Jr. shred master J Mascis has for many years used a '58 Tele for most of his leads in the studio.

His new signature model is based on this very Telecaster, and features a Road Worn maple neck, top-loader bridge, mirrored chrome pickguard and a pair of custom J Mascis Telecaster pickups.

Boasting a unique Bottle Rocket Blue Flake finish, the J Mascis Telecaster will be available starting in August.

Screamadelica 30th Anniversary Stratocaster ($1,049)

(Image credit: Fender)

A commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Primal Scream's Madchester epic, Screamadelica, the Screamadelica 30th Anniversary Stratocaster has a one-of-a-kind finish boasting the album's artwork, with a matching pickguard, pickup covers and knobs to boot.

It boasts a modern “C”-shaped maple neck with a 9.5” radius pau ferro fingerboard and medium jumbo frets, and a trio of vintage-voiced single-coil pickups.

The Screamadelica 30th Anniversary Stratocaster will be available, in highly limited quantities, starting in November.

For more info on these and all of the company's new offerings, head on over to Fender.