Fender joins forces with Kyser for vintage colorway-inspired Classic Colors Quick-Change electric guitar capos

Fender and Kyser have announced an all-new line of Quick-Change electric guitar capos, which pay homage to some of the big F’s most famous finishes.

The Classic Colors range boasts colorways most notably associated with Fender’s famed models from the ‘50s and ‘60s, including Butterscotch Blonde, Daphne Blue, Surf Green and Olympic White, which were recreated through Kyser’s precision ColorMatch Process.

Involving the recreation of Pantone colors through state-of-the-art photospectrometry, the ColorMatch Process promises vintage-accurate reproductions of the classic colorways, which have also been extensively matched and compared with a number of era-spanning Fender models.

And it’s not just a fresh lick of paint, either, for these stylish new guitar capos. The Quick-Change units feature a new model-friendly 9.5” radius contour size, appointed after they were tried and tested with a number of different guitars and fretboard sizes.

Aside from the updated radius and stylish colorways, it’s business as usual for the classy accessory, which, as you would expect, operates in exactly the same way as any other capo.

The Fender x Kyser Classic Colors Quick-Change electric guitar capo is available now, with each unit coming in at $29.

For more information, visit Fender. Or, if you’d prefer, head over to Kyser.