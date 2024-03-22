The Fender x Loog Strat and Tele models are perfect for getting kids playing – and right now you can save 15%

We were completely smitten with these tiny Strat and Tele models – a result of Fender’s collaboration with kid-friendly instrument specialists Loog – when they landed in the Guitar World offices last summer. Now, Fender is offering them up with a meaty 15% discount, dropping the price from $199 down to $169.15 and meaning you can get your kid up and rocking for less.

In essence, both models are super downsized 3-string electric guitars , with Fender DNA running right through them, from the classic Black finish of the Strat and stunning Sea Foam Green Tele, through the model-appropriate neck shapes.

Fender x Loog guitars: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqVf6/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Ffender-loog-kids-guitars%2F" data-link-merchant="fender.com""> Was $199, now $169.15

Whether it’s for their next birthday gift, or a treat for a child who has shown interest in your guitar collection, the Fender x Loog models make great first <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/best-guitars-for-kids-acoustic-and-electric-guitar-options-for-children" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="fender.com""> guitars for kids . They're playable, sound great and they look the business, too. Right now you can save 15% on the usual price for a limited time.

Simplicity is key with both guitars, featuring just one pickup and a volume control. Loog says that the three strings will prove “less intimidating” to new players than a full 6-string model. The strings – fretted with the help of the slim neck – are regular electric guitar strings and are geared up for standard tuning in an effort to prepare players to step up to larger instruments when they're ready.

I've checked out both models in the flesh, and can certainly vouch for the fact that my 19-month-old son reaches for the Sea Foam Green Loog Tele far more than he does my full-size Player Strat. He loves plucking the strings, tuning them up and down and adjusting the volume. Plugging it into my Positive Grid Spark Go makes for a particularly cute child’s rig, too – and I’m not ashamed to say I’ve had plenty of fun noodling on this setup myself.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Barnes)

Chord flash cards, access to Loog’s learning app, and a booklet on the history of Fender guitars round out the package nicely.

This isn’t the first time Loog has put its hand to kid-friendly guitars, offering up a variety of 3-string acoustic and electric modules aimed at players with small hands and those taking their first excited steps into the world of guitar.

If these guitars are too miniature for you, but you’re in the market for your next instrument, Fender has another tempting offer that will give you 75% off a Fender Play annual subscription with any new guitar. So, if you’re looking to improve your playing this year, a new guitar and ultra-cheap lessons - that we rate as some of the best online guitar lessons out there - could be the combo for you.