Fender adds the small-scale Sonoran Mini and Redondo Mini to its California acoustic series

Fender has just dropped a plethora of new gear, including a stellar new signature model lineup – which comprises a Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang and Cory Wong Strat among others – and the brand-new Super Reverb combo, to name some highlights.

And now, the Big F has injected two new downsized models into its California acoustic guitar range, the Sonoran Mini and Redondo Mini.

Packing a “big punch into a smaller-sized acoustic guitar”, these models are touted as ideal travel guitars, boasting 23.3" and 22.75" scale lengths, respectively.

Image 1 of 2 Fender California Sonoran Mini (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender California Redondo Mini (Image credit: Fender)

Build-wise, the Redondo Mini sports a spruce top and mahogany back and sides. The Sonoran Mini is also available in this configuration, however it comes with a mahogany top, too, if preferred.

Features present on both models include a walnut fingerboard and bridge, NuBone nut and saddle and a satin finish. Like all models in the company's California series, both the Sonoran Mini and Redondo Mini sport Fender's Strat-style six-in-line headstock.

Finishes available include All Mahogany and Natural for the Sonoran Mini and Sunburst and Natural for the Redondo Mini.

Both the Sonoran Mini and Redondo Mini are available from September 2021 for $199 apiece. For more information, head to Fender.