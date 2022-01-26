Fender breathes fresh life into its Paramount series with 6 all-new acoustics

Fender is giving its Paramount acoustic guitar series a comprehensive revamp for 2022, announcing the arrival of redesigned dreadnought, parlor and orchestra-sized six-strings.

First introduced in 2016, the original range comprised the PM-1, PM-2 and PM-3, though as of right now there is only one sole survivor of the flagship lineup on the Fender website: the all-mahogany PM-2.

That’s all about to change, though. For 2022, Fender is introducing a trio of rejuvenated Paramount acoustics – the PD-220E dreadnought, PO-220E Orchestra and PS-220E parlor – which promise state-of-the-art contemporary craftsmanship and genuine vintage-style sounds.

Image 1 of 3 Fender Paramount PD-220E Dreadnought in Three-Color Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Paramound PD-220E Dreadnought in Natural (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Paramound PD-220E Dreadnought in Aged Cognac Burst (Image credit: Fender)

In a bid to achieve both goals, Fender has equipped its new acoustics with a refined offset X-bracing pattern – said to be designed to optimize resonance and tone – and a Fender/Fishman-designed Sonitone Plus pickup.

Build-wise, all three guitars are identical. They feature a gloss polyester body finish over either a solid Sitka spruce or mahogany top, depending on which finish you opt for. In total, three colors are available: Three-Color Vintage Sunburst, Natural and Aged Cognac Burst.

Atop the C-shape mahogany sits an ovangkol fingerboard, which in turn features Snowflake-shape Pearloid inlays and a bone nut. A ovangkol/bone pairing is also utilized for the bridge and saddle.

Image 1 of 3 Fender Paramount PO-220E Orchestra in Aged Cognac Burst (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Fender Paramount PO-220E Orchestra in Natural (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Fender Paramount PO-220E Orchestra in Three-Color Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

The Dreadnought and Orchestra deviate slightly from the Parlor, which features only 14 frets as opposed to the 20 frets of its larger peers.

Other universal specs include the Sonitone Plus Pickup System, designed collaboratively by Fender and Fishman. Featuring soundhole-mounted controls, a piezo and transducer, the electronics are said to sense and enhance the soundboard’s natural vibrations.

In terms of price, the three acoustics will be $829 each when they arrive in February and April.

Image 1 of 3 Fender Paramount PS-220E Parlor in Three-Color Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Fender Paramount PS-220E Parlor in Natural (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Fender Paramount PS-220E Parlor in Aged Cognac Burst (Image credit: Fender)

The final six-string of the offering is the Paramount Resonator, which caters towards more traditionally minded players. Standout specs include an all-mahogany construction, a spider resonator cone for improved sustain and a ovangkol fretboard.

It also comes loaded with a Fishman Nashville pickup system, dual F-hole soundholes and snowflake inlays.

Fender Paramount PR-180E Resonator (Image credit: Fender)

Joining the three acoustics and the resonator is the Paramount Banjo and Mandolin. The mandolin features a spruce top, mahogany body, walnut fingerboard and a parallel tone bar bracing, while the banjo arrives with a mahogany rim, Remo Fiberskyn head and proprietary Fishman electronics.

The Paramount Banjo, Mandolin and Resonator will arrive at the same time as the acoustics. While the resonator will set you back $549, the mandolin and banjo are set to cost $399 and $449, respectively.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Paramount PB-180E Banjo (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender Paramount PM-180E Mandolin (Image credit: Fender)

Fender has been mighty busy already this year. Not only has it introduced celebratory 60th anniversary Jaguars, it's also unveiled a new JV Mod series and a Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster.

