Baritone fans, rejoice: Squier has announced a Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

The $499 model features a 27” scale length, double-bound body and Fender-Designed alnico pickups

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster
(Image credit: Fender)

When Squier releases baritone guitars, guitarists tend to get a little… excited. Maybe it’s because a baritone is that perfect ‘other’ electric – ideal for laying thicc overdubs or the occasional doom track – but previous offerings have attracted huge cult followings, not least the Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster, which at one point was selling upwards of $2,000 on the used market.

All of which explains why we’re stoked that Fender is releasing a new Squier baritone for 2022, the Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster.

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)
Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

Unlike the Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster or 2012’s HSS Blacktop Telecaster Baritone, this Classic Vibe model is built to a traditional Telecaster spec, with the obligatory 27” scale length to handle those lower tunings.

Aesthetically, the model nods to Tele builds of the ’60s, with a double-bound body and ’60s-inspired ‘Custom Telecaster’ headstock markings, while its maple neck is a classic C shape with vintage-tint gloss finish, complete with 9.5”-radius laurel fingerboard and narrow-tall frets.

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in Black (Image credit: Fender)
Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in Black (Image credit: Fender)

Pickups are Fender-Designed alnico single coils – no word on the output of these just yet – while the bridge is a vintage-style, string-through-body Tele design with barrel saddles.

This being a Squier, the price is attractive enough at $499 to snap it up as a secret studio weapon, and you get a choice of Black and 3-Color Sunburst finishes, too.

The Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster is one of several big Squier launches today – the company has also unveiled a raft of new 40th Anniversary models, celebrating 40 years of guitar-building under the brand.

