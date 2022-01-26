Fender marks six decades of the Jaguar with two very different 60th Anniversary models

It’s been 60 years since the launch of Fender’s most misunderstood offset, and to celebrate the milestone, the company is launching two distinct 60th Anniversary Jaguar models.

There’s the model you’d expect, the 60th Anniversary Jaguar, which is a faithful and especially luxurious take on the format. Then there’s the 60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar, a high-spec, 25.5”-scale, dual-humbucker beast.

Both guitars will only be available in very limited numbers from April 2022 for $2,499 apiece. Let’s take a closer look…

Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar

Image 1 of 2 Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar in Mystic Dakota Red (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar in Mystic Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender)

Available in Mystic Dakota Red and Mystic Lake Placid Blue nitrocellulose finishes, the 60th Anniversary Jaguar comes complete with an oh-so-desirable matching headstock, pearloid block inlays and a tortoiseshell pickguard.

An alder body is teamed with a short-scale 24” bound maple neck (’60s ‘C’-shape, since you asked) and 7.25”-radius rosewood fingerboard, while period-correct details include ‘F’ tuners and Jaguar tremolo system with adjustable string mute.

Two 60th Anniversary Jaguar single coils are onboard, adjustable via the customary lead/rhythm circuit, complete with bass-cut ‘strangle’ switch.

Limited-edition touches include an engraved neckplate with 60th anniversary logo, which is also embroidered inside the vintage-style hardshell case.

Fender 60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

On its launch in 1962, the Jaguar was considered Fender’s top-of-the-line offset, so for 2022, the company has unveiled a model within its top-of-the-line guitar range, the 60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar.

While the body shape and chrome aesthetics mirror the original, this is a Jaguar in name only. For starters, this souped-up Jag features a 25.5” scale length rather than the usual 24”, and that’s shaped to the Ultra Luxe’s Augmented ‘D’ profile.

That neck also plays host to an ebony fingerboard with 10-14” compound radius, 22 stainless-steel medium-jumbo frets and ultra-rolled fingerboard edges.

Then there are the pickups: two Custom Double Tap humbuckers are onboard, and “advance wiring options” are promised – we’re guessing the two slider switches are individual coil-splits per pickup.

Elsewhere, there’s an Adjusto-Matic-style bridge and string-through-body arrangement in place of the original tremolo, subtle tweaks to the rear body contours (including a tapered neck heel), plus locking tuners and a TUSQ nut.

The 60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar is only available in Texas Tea, complete with matching headstock.

We’re stoked to see this launch in the US – this is the kind of offset spec you’d normally only find in Japan on something like the Modern Jazzmaster. More of this, please, Fender!