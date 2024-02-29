Fender Play is the cheapest we’ve ever seen with this one-day-only deal - get a year’s worth of tip-quality lessons for just $29

We regularly herald Fender Play’s online guitar lessons as one of the best platforms out there, delivering expert tuition for new and existing guitar players. In an extraordinarily good deal, Fender has reduced the price of an annual subscription from $150 to just $29 . That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but you’ll need to move quickly if you want to take advantage, as it’s a one-day-only deal.

Fender Play Annual: Was $150 , now $29

Exclusively for this year’s leap day, Fender is offering an annual subscription at a massive $121 discount. At just $29 it’s superb value for money, giving a year’s worth of some of the best guitar tuition for less than the cost of a family takeaway. Packed with regularly updated content and songs, the guided paths and lesson plans make it one of the best platforms for total beginners.

Fender Play has been sitting at the top of our best lessons guide for some time now, and we love the quality of their tuition first and foremost. High-quality video content led by professional guitar players will take beginners from their first chords and riffs right through to playing full versions of songs. It’s all guided learning, structured around your favorite genre and instrument of choice. You can learn to play acoustic guitar , electric guitar , bass , or ukulele with Fender Play, so you’re not just limited to one instrument.