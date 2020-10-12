Save up to $160 off two limited edition Fender Player Strat HSS models with this tantalizing deal at Guitar Center

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is only a day away. Here at Guitar World we're trawling the internet to find the best and most jaw-dropping deals , so you don't have to.

Guitar Center is one music retailer that's hopped on the Prime Day bandwagon, offering massive discounts on some of the biggest guitar brands. This unbelievable deal on a couple of limited edition Fender HSS Stratocaster electric guitars sees up to $160 discount applied. Both guitars are now just $599.99.

The Candy Red Burst model (originally $729.99) features an alder body - a material famed for its light weight and well balanced low end and mid range - and a C-shaped neck with 22 medium jumbo frets on a Pau Ferro fretboard. Everything about this guitar screams style and playability.

The Blue burst model (originally $759.99) features an alder body with a gorgeous flame maple top. Like the red model, it also features a C-shaped neck and 22 medium jumbo frets, but instead has a maple fretboard which complements the blue body perfectly.

Each guitar features an HSS pickup configuration, with a Player Series humbucker followed by two Player Series single coils. With a five-way selector switch and two tone knobs, the tonal possibilities are truly endless.

In our experience, Guitar Center's deals tend to be very short-lived due to such high demand and potentially limited stock, so act fast if you want to get your hands on one of these timeless guitars for less.

And of course, head on over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub for the latest bargains on gear to be had during Amazon's once-a-year shopping extravaganza.

