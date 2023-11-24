The Fender Player Stratocaster is one of the most popular electric guitars on the market – and with prices starting at $594, this is the cheapest it’s ever been

The Fender Stratocaster is an icon of guitar design, and nearly 70 years since it was launched, it remains one of the most sought-after electric guitars among beginners and pros alike – and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now, in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Fender’s most affordable Strat is part of the Player Series, the company’s most popular line. Given the demand, I keep a close eye on the best Player Strat deals each year – and for 2023, we’re seeing the perennial electric guitar favorite go for the lowest prices ever.

The absolute best deal you’ll find is just $594.99 for a Fiesta Red Player Stratocaster with pau ferro fingerboard over at Fender.com, while Guitar Center has a wealth of Player models for sale, starting at $599 for an all-black-finished number that’s reminiscent of David Gilmour’s iconic black Strat.

Elsewhere on GC, if your budget will stretch to an extra $50, you can snag yourself an HSS configuration for bridge humbucker thrills, while there’s a tasty Tex-Mex pickup upgrade if you’ve got $699 to spare.

Fender Ltd Ed Player Strat, Fiesta Red $849 now $594

You won’t find the Player Stratocaster cheaper than this in 2023, available from Fender.com. This limited-edition Fiesta Red model features a classy pau ferro fingerboard, along with the Player Strat’s winning formula of three Alnico V single coil pickups, a two-point Synchronized tremolo and Modern C-shaped neck. With over $250 off, it’s this year’s cheapest deal on one of Fender’s most popular models.

Fender Player Stratocaster, Ltd Ed Black: $799 $649

This Strat will appeal to fans of David Gilmour. There aren't too many Stratocaster spec combos more iconic than a black body and pickguard with a maple fingerboard, and thanks to this tasty Guitar Center deal you can harness that classic Gilmour black Strat vibe and those sought-after Strat sounds for $200 cheaper than usual.

These days, a Player Stratocaster is normally $849. Given shipping and material costs, that’s increased since it first launched, but even when the Player Strat was first released, it cost $649 – which makes 2023’s offers the cheapest Player Strat deals we’ve ever seen.

With that in mind, we’d encourage you to pounce on these deals – it’s your cheapest entry point to a genuine Fender Strat… and a good one, at that.

In our five-star review of the Player Strat, we praised the guitar’s universally pleasing Modern C-shaped neck, the arsenal of classic tones available from the trio of Alnico single coils, and the quality hardware. It’s a serious upgrade of the Standard Series that it replaced – there’s a reason why it’s one of Fender’s most popular electric guitars.

Scroll on down for our roundup of the best Player Stratocaster reviews, and check out our pick of this year’s top Black Friday guitar deals for more burning hot offers.

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: $799 , now $599

Faded green Strats are among the coolest Fender colors (fact), so this Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our collective eyes. Even more so when it’s down from $799 to just $599 at Guitar Center.

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: $824 , now $649

This might be the best-looking Stratocaster on sale this Black Friday: this Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster not only boasts a stunning Shell Pink finish, but it's topped off with a tortoiseshell scratchplate. And with $175 off the list price at Guitar Center, it’s a steal to boot.

Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859 , now $649

If you like your Stratocasters with a side of flame maple top, this classy number is bound to float your boat. Available in a Blue Burst finish with maple fingerboard, the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top also boasts a bridge humbucker for extra rock oomph, not to mention an alluring white-on-black knob/pickguard arrangement. This Strat’s extra timber would normally set you back $859, but you can save $210 on this prize looker over at Guitar Center right this very second.

Fender Player Strat HSS, Candy Red Burst: $829 $649

There are no more festive Strats than this Candy Red Burst-finished Player stunner, which also features a pau ferro fingerboard, not to mention a bridge humbucker, so you can get those higher-output tones from the classic Strat outline. You can get a $180 saving over at Guitar Center.