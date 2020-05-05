Fender releases Fullerton ukuleles in Tele, Strat and Jazzmaster shapes

Fender first unveiled its Fullerton Ukulele Series at winter NAMM, and now the line, which features ukes in Tele, Strat and Jazzmaster shapes, has been officially launched.

The impressive new ukes feature laminated spruce tops, maple necks, laminated walnut fingerboards and Fender-designed preamp systems controlled via a single tone knob.

There's also a no-tie bridge that, according to Fender, “makes string changes a breeze in comparison to traditional ukulele bridges that require special knotting.”

The ukes are available in traditional model colors – Butterscotch Blonde and Black for the Tele and Three-Tone Sunburst and Black for the Strat. The Jazzmaster, meanwhile, is offered in Olympic White and Tidepool, which you may recognize from the Player Series.

The Fullerton Series Ukuleles are available for $199.99 each, and Fender is giving free uke lessons via Fender Play to the first one million people to sign up.

For more information, head to Fender.